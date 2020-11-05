Few more clouds but mild on Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Starting out mild in the 40′s for the most part and dry Thursday morning.
Some middle and upper level cloudiness means Thursday will be a bit cooler than Wednesday with highs in the mid 60′s. Temperatures will rebound into the low 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The warmer weather will also be dry weather with rain expected to return late Tuesday when a cold front arrives in the Tristate bringing an end to afternoons in the 70s.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.