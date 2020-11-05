LIVE: Kentucky releases COVID-19 incident rate map with NKY counties in the balance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 testing, cases, hospitalizations and deaths during a planned 4 p.m. media briefing.
Kentucky will also release its Thursday incident rate map, which will determine the counties that will be urged to follow, or continue following, recommendations and guidance intended to slow the spread of the virus.
Boone County was listed as a ‘red’ county for the first time Monday.
Kenton and Campbell counties were listed ‘red’ on the map released one week ago, hence they are following the guidance and recommendations.
