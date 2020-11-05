Man dies after machete, gun used in reported assault, sheriff’s office says

GRANT CO., Ky. (FOX19) - One of the victims of a reported assault involving a machete and a gun has died.
Joshua Stewart died at the University of Cincinnati Hospital after being taken there on Oct. 30, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says they were called around 9:30 p.m. to Shawnee Run Road for an active assault.
Deputies at the scene found one victim, Stewart, with a gunshot wound to the head in a breezeway at the address, according to the sheriff’s office.
Another victim, Bryan Schum, was found with a laceration to the neck/shoulder area in the garage at the address, the sheriff’s office said.
Stewart was taken to the UC Hospital where died on Thursday.
Schum was taken to St. Elizabeth-Grant County but has been released from the hospital.
Chief Deputy Todd Cummins said Schum told deputies he was struck with the machete and alleged he shot Stewart in self-defense.
No charges have been filed as the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.
