Matthew 25 Ministries provides relief to Hurricane Eta victims in Central America

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - Matthew 25: Ministries in Blue Ash is continuing to provide relief after Hurricane Eta smashed into Central America earlier this week.
The Category 4 hurricane had maximum winds of 140 mph when it made landfall along the coast of Nicaragua on Tuesday, causing disastrous flooding. Anywhere from 15 to 25 inches of rain covered some areas.
Matthew 25: Ministries says it is working with its partners on the ground and assessing needs in the hardest-hit areas.
The charity also is providing personal care items, cleaning supplies and blankets.
Matthew 25 Ministries is requesting several items for distribution and to restock:
- Monetary Donations: Donate online or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242
- Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion etc.
- Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves etc.
- Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels etc.
- Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion etc.
- First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs etc.
- Clean-up supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, masks, shovels, screwdrivers, saws, trash bags etc.
- Candles and flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
