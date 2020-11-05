McDonald’s offering free meals for veterans on Veterans Day

By Jared Goffinet | November 5, 2020 at 12:23 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 12:47 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - McDonald’s locations in Ohio are honoring military veterans on Veterans Day with some special offers.

On Veterans Day, McDonald’s will give either a free breakfast, lunch, or dinner meal to veterans who show a valid ID.

The free breakfast options include an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles, or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. Each item comes with a soft drink of any size, tea, or hot coffee, and a hash brown.

Lunch and dinner meals include a double cheeseburger, six-piece Chicken McNuggets, or Filet-O-Fish. All options will come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee, and an order of small fries.

Each meal will be available at no charge via drive-thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants across Ohio.

On Veterans Day, all McDonald’s customers will receive a complimentary American flag sticker decal with each order. Customers can post an image of the sticker with the hashtag #McDSupportsVeterans to be entered into a contest for a $100 Arch Card gift card and a $1,000 donation to the local veteran organization of their choice.

