McDonald’s offering free meals for veterans on Veterans Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - McDonald’s locations in Ohio are honoring military veterans on Veterans Day with some special offers.
On Veterans Day, McDonald’s will give either a free breakfast, lunch, or dinner meal to veterans who show a valid ID.
The free breakfast options include an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles, or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. Each item comes with a soft drink of any size, tea, or hot coffee, and a hash brown.
Lunch and dinner meals include a double cheeseburger, six-piece Chicken McNuggets, or Filet-O-Fish. All options will come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee, and an order of small fries.
Each meal will be available at no charge via drive-thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants across Ohio.
On Veterans Day, all McDonald’s customers will receive a complimentary American flag sticker decal with each order. Customers can post an image of the sticker with the hashtag #McDSupportsVeterans to be entered into a contest for a $100 Arch Card gift card and a $1,000 donation to the local veteran organization of their choice.
