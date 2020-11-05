Police on scene of Mt. Airy shooting

Police on scene of Mt. Airy shooting
File photo (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | November 5, 2020 at 5:27 AM EST - Updated November 5 at 5:27 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Mt. Airy early Thursday.

A female victim was taken to a hospital from the scene in the 5100 block of Colerain Avenue shortly before 5 a.m., police said.

Initial dispatches indicate the victim was shot in the chest, according to police.

Officers said they are searching for a female and two males in connection with the incident.

Further details were not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.