Sheriff’s office searching for semi truck that fled crash with cyclist

WHITEWATER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Deputies are searching for a semi truck involved in a hit-skip against a bicyclist Wednesday night, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened in the 4900 block of SR-128 (Hamilton Cleves Road) in Whitewater Township around 8:40 p.m., the sheriff’s office says.
Ron Miller, 44, of North Bend, was cycling south on the shoulder when a semi truck also going south passed him on the left. As it was passing him, the sheriff’s office says, the truck hit Miller on his left side.
Miller was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries and is currently listed in stable condition, the sheriff’s office says.
The semi truck is of unknown make and model. It left the scene without stopping, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say the truck will likely have damage to its right front wheel and side.
The Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash and are asking for the public’s help identifying the truck and its operator.
Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Traffic Safety Unit at 513.825.1500.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.