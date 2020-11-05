Struggling local animal shelter holding first fundraiser since March

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Tri-State animal shelter says it’s forced to cut services having lost thousands of dollars due to the pandemic.
Jessica Huxmann is with the Humane Society of Adams County.
“We’ve had it really rough,” Huxmann said. “It’s heartbreaking.”
Huxmann explains the shelter’s balance sheet is down more than $30,000 it would otherwise have.
“We have a lot of in-person fundraising, and we weren’t able to do any of it because of coronavirus," she said, adding the shelter thought twice about approaching businesses “because they were hurting as well.”
Making matters worse, the shelter had a COVID scare with an employee who had to quarantine.
“We didn’t have the funds to hire anyone else, so that hurt us," Huxmann said.
The shelter has also seen nearly a 40 percent decrease in adoptions.
“If we can get them into homes faster, then we have more space to take in new animals,” Huxmann said.
As for the services the shelter has been forced to cut, Huxmann explains they can’t afford to get animals “fixed,” so they have to wait until they have an approved adopter.
The shelter has raised some money through social media, and the staff will hold their first fundraiser since March later in November.
“Anything that people can give, we appreciate so much,” Huxmann said. "$30 can get a cat fixed, so it’s one less animal that’s reproducing in the community.
