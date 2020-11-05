Tri-State animal shelter’s future in limbo as county mulls takeover

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Tri-State animal shelter that currently refuses to euthanize the animals it receives could lose that prohibition when its contract expires.
The Clermont County Animal Care Humane Society is a ‘no-kill’ shelter, meaning they’re able to take in strays, help animals with long-term medical care and provide temporary boarding.
But in fewer than 60 days, the Batavia-based shelter’s contract with Clermont County ends, and the county is considering taking it over. The county would run it in-house under the direction of the county board of commissioners.
Shelter staff say that has them concerned because they believe it unlikely the county will be able to maintain the shelter’s ‘no-kill’ status.
The county has no obligation to care for any cats and is only obligated to hold a stray dog for 72 hours, the staff says. Dogs could be let go or euthanized at the end of that timeframe.
If the county doesn’t have a humane society partner, it’s unclear what its plan for the shelter would be.
“The humane society budget supplements another $1 million at least every year, so if there’s no humane society to do that, I would venture to say it’s virtually impossible for the county to maintain those same levels of service and lifesaving,” CACHS Executive Director Carolyn Evans said.
A letter sent to FOX19 NOW from Clermont County reads in part:
“The County is dedicated to operation of a clean and well maintained animal shelter that maintains a low euthanasia rate. The progress we have made in the past six years has been tremendous and we hope to continue this progress into 2021 and beyond.”
The shelter’s three-year contract with the county concludes at the end of December.
