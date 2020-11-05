Wyoming student takes aim at language barrier, creates videos for police

WYOMING, Ohio (FOX19) - A local high-school student recently created videos to help improve communication between police officers and those who don’t speak English.
Wyoming High School senior Luca Barron says he came up with the idea after witnessing a traffic stop on his street. He says he noticed the people in the car didn’t speak English.
Now Barrons says he’s created several videos he hopes will prevent language barriers in the future — and the Wyoming Police Department is praising him for it.
“I heard them whispering, ‘Guatemala, Guatemala,’” Barron recalled of the people in the car during the stop. “So I’m like, ‘Oh, they must be Guatemalan.’”
Barron says he had a feeling the people inside the car didn’t understand what the Wyoming police were saying.
“When we have someone that doesn’t speak English, we try to work through the situation,” Wyoming Police Chief Rusty Herzog said. “Eventually, if we have to, we will get an interpreter.”
In this case, Barron’s mother stepped in. He says he asked her to help because she is fluent in Spanish and he knew she could translate.
After witnessing the traffic stop, Baron says he came up with the idea to create videos to help those who don’t speak English interact with police. He ran the idea by Herzog, and the chief was on board.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Herzog said. “We are all about trying to let people know what happens on traffic stops. It helps the person that is being stopped feel a little more comfortable. When they are more comfortable, it can make the officer feel comfortable. So whatever we can do to help educate people about what happens on traffic stops, the better.”
In the videos Barron created with the help of Wyoming police, they run through different scenarios with both Spanish and French translations.
Barron says it took around eight hours to create the videos and that he had some help from his mother doing so.
He also says he’s already received good feedback and that people have told him they learned things they didn’t by watching them.
“I would love for my video to be shared as far and wide as possible, because my goal is to help as many as possible,” Barron said. “I basically want to make sure all situations can be deescalated and there was no strife.”
Barron’s plan is to create more of these videos with translations into other languages.
