Adult only outdoor pool remains open through mid-November

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s hard to believe we’re talking about weather warm enough here in the Tri-State to go swimming outside, but one local pool hopes you do just that this weekend!
Swimming is always a good form of exercise but normally this time of year, backyard pools are closed and people are heading inside to exercise. Instead of spending time on the pool deck, they’re gathered around a fire pit.
Why is it important to keep this open so late into the season?
“Particularly because of these unprecedented times our members are looking for outdoor activities,” says Cincinnati Sports Club Brittany Long, “And we are able to provide that. Whether it’s social or leisure, we keep them safe, healthy and active. So they are truly enjoying this opportunity.”
This is the first year for the adult pool at the Cincinnati Sports Club in Fairfax. Thanks to heaters and nice weather, it will remain open this weekend!
Long says you will find people having a drink at the outdoor bar watching sports on tv, or even sun bathers on the lounge chairs.
“We do see our members lounging out, getting comfortable with their laptops, whether they’re working remotely or they just need a lunch break,” adds Long, “They’re really enjoying both seasons to stay comfortable with our heaters or to take a dip.”
The pool is open similar hours to the fitness facility. They say the pool will remain open on a weekly basis depending on the weather.
