Bengals players test positive for COVID-19, team announces

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two Cincinnati Bengals (2-5-1) players have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday.
The Bengals, who are on a bye week, have not been in the facility since Wednesday, the team said.
As part of the NFL’s bye week protocols, players are tested daily, according to the Bengals.
The Bengals did not announce which two players tested positive.
Here is a statement released by the team on Friday:
“The Bengals this morning were made aware that two of the team’s players have tested positive for COVID-19. We are following applicable protocols and continue to prioritize the health and safety of our team. Players have not been in the facility since Wednesday. Under NFL bye week protocols players will test daily, but will not be back in the facility until next week.”
The Bengals will be back on the field Nov. 15 when they travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.
