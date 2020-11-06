Christmas Nights of Lights gets underway at Coney Island

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday was the first night of the Christmas Nights of Lights at Coney Island, a 2.5-mile lights drive-thru lights display in Anderson Township.
Organizer Kelly King says there’s so many lights at the display — millions — they stopped counting. And that’s not all.
“Singing trees,” King says of the new attractions. “A new pop-up tree. And our tunnel used to be a 150 ft. long. Now it’s 300 ft. long.”
Rachael Meier and her family were first in line to see those new attractions.
“It’s really close to our house,” Meier said “It’s a lot of fun. My kids love it. I can keep my 2-year-old in the car and ride with the top off.”
Meier says her family comes early every year for a reason.
“Beat the cold weather, absolutely," she said, adding it’s the looks on her children’s faces that keeps them coming back. “They love it.”
This Christmas light show will be running every night 6-10 p.m. from now until Jan. 9, Including on Christmas and New Years.
