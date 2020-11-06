Federal Courthouse temporarily closed due to positive COVID-19 test

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Potter Stewart Courthouse downtown is closed after a Deputy United States Marshal (DUSM) tested positive for COVID-19.
The DUSM last worked at the courthouse on Oct. 30, but the court documents say the deputy became symptomatic two days later.
The positive COVID-19 test was confirmed on Nov. 5, the court says.
All public areas of the Potter Stewart Courthouse have been cleaned and disinfected.
The courthouse will be closed until Nov. 16, the documents say.
All employees, who were determined through contact tracing to come into contact with the DUSM, are directed to self-quarantine until Nov. 16, the court records state.
Here is an excerpt from the court document regarding civil and criminal matters:
"Any in-Court civil or criminal matters scheduled between November 6 and November 13, 2020, are hereby CONTINUED pending further Order of the Judicial Officer to whom the case is assigned.
"As set forth in General Order 20-05 until November 16, 2020, or further Order of this Court. In all other civil cases, the Court may also proceed with video and teleconference technology as appropriate at the discretion of individual Judicial Office.
“The Court recognizes that any continuances occasioned by this Order may require amendments to the scheduling order in individual cases, which should be addressed on a case by case basis.”
All grand jury proceedings schedule at the Potter Stewart Courthouse between Nov. 6-13 are also continued until on or after Nov. 16, according to the court documents.
