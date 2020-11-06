Friends, officials search for answers after two cyclists hit in separate hit-and-runs this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friends and officials say they are searching for answers after two cyclists were hit in separate hit-and-runs this week.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office says 44-year-old Ron Miller was hit by a semi-truck while riding his bike around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Whitewater Township.
They say the semi took off without stopping.
“There are a few reasons why people typically leave the scene. Sometimes they just panic, other times there’s a suspicion that people are under the influence or impaired in some way sometimes it’s because they’re afraid they have a suspended license or don’t have car insurance,” says Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Josh Berkowitz.
Either way, Berkowitz says fleeing a scene increases the driver’s charges.
“Accidents happen, and the law recognizes that but the very important thing when you have an accident is to stop and contact the authorities and to exchange information if you do that, you’re going to save yourself a lot of trouble," said Berkowitz.
Cincinnati Police say on Sunday morning Steve Adams was riding his bike on Eastern Ave. when a car hit and killed him, also taking off.
His colleague says he leaves behind a wife, two sons, and a well-known law firm.
“Steve’s kids, Steve’s friends, and Steve’s family deserve to know what happened here, and they deserve some closure,” said Adam’s partner at his firm, Tad Brittingham.
Until the driver is caught, Brittingham says they’ll keep their happy memories of him close.
“Anybody you talk to would probably say something similar he had the biggest personality of anybody you’d ever meet, everything he did was over the top from his work as an attorney. You have photographs of him competing at the Iron Man championship," said Brittingham.
