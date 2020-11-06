Hamilton Co. Board of Elections preps for final count

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Three days after the General Election, the staff at the Hamilton County Board of Elections (BOE) are double-checking the ballots that were cast to make sure no errors were made.
The Hamilton County BOE Sherry Poland says the double-checking process will continue for the next week.
On Nov. 18 there will be a final count of provisional and late-arriving absentee ballots that were postmarked on or before Nov. 2.
“We have received a little over 12,000 provisional ballots and there’s about 10,000 outstanding absentee ballots by mail," says Poland. "We’re not seeing a whole lot of those come in. I think many of those voters may have decided not to vote by mail and actually voted provisionally on Election Day.”
According to the Associated Press, President Donald Trump has 53.36% of the votes in Ohio compared to Joe Biden’s 45.19%.
Poland says she does not believe the final count will change that.
“I have the highest most confidence in the integrity of the election here in Ohio," explained Poland. "I think the way we do things in Ohio, we get it right. It’s easy to vote and hard to cheat.”
Ohio’s final results must be in by Dec. 14.
Poland says she believes each state should be able to run their election process as they choose, but says that many states should look at what Ohio is doing.
