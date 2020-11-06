Kroger limiting sale of toilet paper amid recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kroger says they are limiting the sale of toilet paper and other personal care items amid the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Ohio.
In a statement from a Kroger representative, purchase limits are being temporarily placed on certain products to, “ensure all customers have access to what they need."
Friday, Ohio saw over 5,000 cases reported, the state’s highest single-day increase.
The representative says certain items including toilet paper, paper towels, disinfecting wipes and hand soap are limited to two items per customer.
These limits apply to in-store purchases and online orders, according to the representative.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.