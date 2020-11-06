Macy’s holiday tree to arrive at Fountain Square

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There are about 50 days left, but it’s about to start looking a little more like Christmas on Fountain Square.
The annual holiday tree is set to arrive at Fountain Square early Saturday morning.
A 65-foot Norway Spruce, provided by Jim and Charlotte Sherwood of Wadsworth, Ohio, will begin its procession to Fountain Square late Friday evening.
Strands of decorative lights and a five-foot-tall, red Macy’s star will be added over the course of the next few days that follow.
The tree is expected to arrive in downtown Cincinnati around 6 a.m. Saturday.
Due to COVID-19, the Macy’s Tree will not be lit during Light Up the Square this year. The annual event is moving to a televised and online-only experience on Fri., Nov. 27.
The UC Health Ice Rink, presented by Fifth Third Bank, will open on Sat., Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m.
