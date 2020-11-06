Middletown murder suspect found, arrested in Tampa, Fla., police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man in October was taken into custody in Tampa, Florida, police say.
Marquan Cook was indicted by a Butler County Grand Jury for the murder of Brandon Moneyham, according to the Middletown Division of Police Sgt. Nelson.
Cook was indicted for the murder that happened Oct. 11 on North Verity Parkway, police said.
Around 1 a.m. that night, police said they found Moneyham dead outside of a Middletown nightclub.
On Oct. 30, police said Cook had not been found and police considered him armed and dangerous.
Law enforcement received information suggesting Cook was in Florida, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
On Nov. 6, Sgt. Nelson said Cook was found by the U.S. Marshals Service in Tampa and he was arrested.
He is now at the Hillsborough County Jail awaiting extradition back to Butler County.
