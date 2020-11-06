More than 5K single-day COVID-19 cases sets new record for Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio has reported its highest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases with 5,008 cases on Friday.
According to the Department of Health, 5,494 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 240,178 cases reported.
On Twitter, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said it’s also another record-setting day for hospitalizations.
Out of the 20,246 hospitalizations reported, at least 3,991 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
“The increase we’re seeing is not because we’re testing more - it’s because this virus is spreading more. It’s up to all of us to help push this virus down,” the governor said.
On Thursday, DeWine announced The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) newest director as Stephanie McCloud.
Of McCloud, Gov. DeWine said, “she has the experience necessary to lead ODH as it carries out its important health functions while also battling the pandemic.”
So far, no Ohio county has reached an Alert Level 4 (purple) on the state’s COVID-19 map.
