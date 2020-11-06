NKY’s Covington Plaza nears completion on Ohio Riverfront

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky project more than a decade in the works is just weeks away from completion.
The Covington Plaza, next to the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge and the site of the old Covington Landing, is one of the final pieces of Northern Kentucky’s Riverfront Commons. The project has been in the works since 2010, according to Fox19 Now records.
“Covington has a beautiful riverfront, but it’s sat empty,” said Ken Smith, Covington Neighborhood Services Director. “We reimagined the space and it is a great reuse for something that has sat empty for a lot time.”
The centerpiece of the space is a 1,350 seat amphitheater for events and performances, with a backdrop of the Cincinnati skyline. The city says there has already been interest from local performing arts groups to use the space.
The plaza also has two landings and a pier into the Ohio River for anglers and paddlers. City officials hope Covington Plaza is the anchor of the 11.5 mile path, designed by Southbank Partners, to connect the river cities.
“It’s our centerpiece of it, but it actually is from Ludlow, Kentucky to Ft. Thomas," said Smith. "[It’s] a trail system along the Ohio River connecting the parks in the different cities, so Newport’s Festival Park, this new addition in Covington and ultimately down to Ludlow.”
The $6.5 million project began in Aug. 2019 and is expected to be complete by the end of the year. The city says the space will be ready to use by spring.
During events like Riverfest, the space can be used for seating. The landings can also hold vendors and food trucks.
“I think it is going to activate the space down here, bring people down and let them enjoy the river in a way they haven’t been able to in the past.”
