Parents praise community support as child recovers from ‘horrifying’ Erlanger crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A child hit by a car in Erlanger in October is out of intensive care and recovering, according to his parents.
Isaac Graham suffered serious injuries from the crash on Stevenson Road Oct. 16. He was airlifted to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and admitted to the ICU in critical condition.
Jessica and Shane Tomes, Graham’s parents, say he was walking home from a friend’s house at the time of the crash. They say they were doing house work when they learned he had been struck.
“It’s horrifying,” Shane said. “It’s hard to put into words. You don’t ever think it’s going to happen to your kid.”
“The moment it happens to you, your world just stops until you know you know you’re going to be ok,” Jessica said.
Graham spent 12 days in intensive care following the crash. Jessica says he had emergency brain surgery and was on a ventilator. She adds he suffered a traumatic brain injury and a brain bleed and that he’s now in therapy to learn how to write and move again.
“He’s still nonverbal,” she explained. “The best way to put it is he’s a 9-year-old in a 3-year-old’s body.”
“We know Isaac is in there,” Shane said. “(...)I have faith he’s going to make a full recovery, it’s just little by little. He’s improving.”
Jessica says doctors have been optimistic about Graham’s recovery, though it could take a year or two.
“They’ve given us the worst possible scenario and they’ve also planned for the best," she said.
The parents say their community has gotten them through this difficult time.
A friend started a GoFundMe fundraiser for them. More than $10,000 has been donated as of this writing.
The parents also say they can’t remember the last time they had to cook a meal, as people have been bringing them food for weeks.
“We could’ve seen our family go to a very dark place if it wasn’t for our community stepping up like they did for us,” Shane said. “We are so tremendously grateful.”
