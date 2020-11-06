24 residents displaced in Mt. Washington fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Twenty-four people including seven children were displaced in an early-morning fire that caused $100,000 in damage at a Mt. Washington apartment building, Cincinnati fire officials say.
One person was treated for non-life threatening injuries and taken to a hospital for evaluation, fire officials said.
No firefighters were hurt.
Crew responded to a 911 call about 1:35 a.m. Friday from a resident reporting smoke in the hallway at of the three-story building 1809 Mears Avenue, but they were not sure which apartment it was coming from.
Several subsequent calls from residents came into 911 while crews were en route.
Upon arrival, firefighters said they found heavy fire coming from a third floor window.
One resident was laying on the ground after apparently jumping from a balcony.
There were on scene reports from residents there may still be a victim inside the building, but firefighters determined after searching inside that all were out.
They knocked the bulk of the fire down, containing the blaze to the apartment it originated.
The Cincinnati Red Cross was contacted to assist about 10 displaced families: 17 adults and 7 minors.
The Cincinnati Fire Investigation Unit remains on scene investigating the cause.
