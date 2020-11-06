Sunny and warmer near 70 degrees on Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The much lauded warming trend took a brief break Thursday because of the cloud cover. However that all changes on Friday as clearing skies and sunshine will be get us near 70 degrees.
Then a wonderful weekend with highs in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine.
We stay dry until next week as rain is expected to return Wednesday when a cold front arrives in the Tristate. Cooler air behind the front will bring an end to afternoons in the 70s and temperatures late next week will cool to about normal.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.