Tight race for Bromley City Council could come down to a coin toss

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Heads or tails? — that’s essentially what it’s coming down to for the final seat on city council in Bromley.
With seven candidates and six seats available, this tight race has the candidates on edge.
Currently first-time candidate Reagen France and council veteran Gail Smith are tied with 151 votes each. Around 400 votes as well as an unspecified amount of mail-in ballots remain to be counted. The final results will be announced Nov. 10.
“I’m fine, I mean, if it comes to that, I get voted out, then the people’s voice will be heard," Smith said of the possible coin toss. “It is what it is.”
France says she decided to run “last minute.”
“We have two kids and one on the way, so we don’t plan on leaving Bromley any time soon," France said. “So I thought, what better way to get involved in the community, and decided to run. And now, all of a sudden, it’s made news everywhere that it’s one point for everybody, so it’s crazy.”
Council Member Nancy Keinker agrees.
“Never expected it to come down to this,” Keinker said, adding this is the first time a council election has tied in Bromley. “All of them are wonderful candidates, all of them will do a wonderful job, but it’s probably going to come down to a coin toss."
Keinker isn’t being figurative. The sixth seat on council could literally come down to the toss of a coin — heads or tails.
“To tell you the truth, this happens a lot, more so because the results aren’t coming in, but I guess it’s like a point difference,” Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe said. “There’s one vote difference between the race, and sometimes they end up in ties."
“I think it’s crazy that that actually happens, but hey, it’s 2020, so anything could happen,” said France.
