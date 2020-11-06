Woman found in crashed car with gunshot wound was a mother of 5

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A homicide investigation continues in Evansville after police found a woman dead inside of her crashed car.
The coroner tells us 33-year-old Megan Jews was killed after being shot. Her wrecked car was found at Kentucky and Keck Avenue.
No one has been arrested.
There is now an obituary for Megan Ann Wozniak. Police confirm she’s the same person.
The obituary shows Megan was the mother of five children.
EPD tells 14 News the woman was found alone. But it’s not clear who she was with earlier in the night.
Jews is believed to be from this area. EPD says they have had previous run-ins with her but nothing significant.
It was a passerby who called in the crash.
“Matter of fact, it wasn’t given a high priority due to - it just looked like a car ran off the roadway," stated Sgt. Nick Winsett. "When officers arrived, they obviously found our victim lying there. At the time, thought maybe she sustained injuries from the motor vehicle accident. The ambulance crew, fire department showed up, and started working on her, trying to help her. It wasn’t found out until later that she suffered from a gunshot wound.”
Hours after that, four people were injured in a shooting at Sidetrack Tavern.
Police are working to get surveillance video, specifically of the parking lot. If you have information in either case, call EPD.
