Woman murdered in Woodlawn, sheriff’s office says
Police found the woman fatally shot in the 10200 block of Panola Drive Thursday night. (Source: Pexels)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | November 6, 2020 at 12:27 AM EST - Updated November 6 at 12:30 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman was fatally shot in Woodlawn Thursday night, according to a joint statement from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Village of Woodlawn police.

Woodlawn police officers found the 58-year-old woman outside in the 10200 block of Panola Drive around 7:53 p.m., the statement reads.

The sheriff’s office identified the woman as Tracey Ford-Hammons.

Ford-Hammons was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

Witnesses reported to police seeing a man wearing dark-colored pants and a dark-colored shirt flee the scene on foot and possibly enter a red sedan in which he left the area “at a high rate of speed,” the statement reads.

Authorities characterized the incident as a murder.

HCSO’s Criminal Investigative Section is investigating with Woodlawn police.

Anyone with information is urged contact the sheriff’s office (513) 825-1500 or Crime Stoppers (513) 352-3040.

