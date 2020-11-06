Woman murdered in Woodlawn, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman was fatally shot in Woodlawn Thursday night, according to a joint statement from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Village of Woodlawn police.
Woodlawn police officers found the 58-year-old woman outside in the 10200 block of Panola Drive around 7:53 p.m., the statement reads.
The sheriff’s office identified the woman as Tracey Ford-Hammons.
Ford-Hammons was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to the statement.
Witnesses reported to police seeing a man wearing dark-colored pants and a dark-colored shirt flee the scene on foot and possibly enter a red sedan in which he left the area “at a high rate of speed,” the statement reads.
Authorities characterized the incident as a murder.
HCSO’s Criminal Investigative Section is investigating with Woodlawn police.
Anyone with information is urged contact the sheriff’s office (513) 825-1500 or Crime Stoppers (513) 352-3040.
