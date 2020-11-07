Another picture perfect day Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It was a near perfect day considering the time of year Saturday. We saw morning fog in spots but them a warm and sunny afternoon with a high of 74. We will make a run at a record high Sunday. The current record is 74. Fog will again be possible Sunday morning with more sunshine in the afternoon.
Monday is pleasant before rain arrives Tuesday. Ahead of the cold front Tuesday, we may again see a record high. The current record is 74. Shower and a rumble of thunder will be possible Tuesday before we dry out and cool down Veterans Day Tuesday. Highs will return to the 60s for the end of the week.
