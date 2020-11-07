Another record-breaking day of COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio broke another record with 5,549 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Ohio Department of Health Saturday.
This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day.
Friday was the previous record of newly reported cases at 5,008.
5,506 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported by the department of health in Ohio and as of Saturday, 254,727 cases have been reported.
As of Saturday are currently 20,395 Ohioans hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the health department.
On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) newest director as Stephanie McCloud.
Of McCloud, Gov. DeWine said, “she has the experience necessary to lead ODH as it carries out its important health functions while also battling the pandemic.”
So far, no Ohio county has reached an Alert Level 4 (purple) on the state’s COVID-19 map.
