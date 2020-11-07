Drive-through visitation for Green Township firefighter

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A drive-through visitation will occur Saturday for a Green Township firefighter who died unexpectedly in October.
Mike Weissmann IV passed away suddenly while recovering from a kidney transplant, the fire department wrote on Facebook.
Officials say the drive-through visitation will take place at the Green Township Fire and EMS station at 5410 Audro Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Due to the pandemic, people are not to gather outside of their vehicles. Officials say those who would like to pay their respects can as they drive through.
Spring Grove Funeral Homes are coordinating funeral arrangements. People can leave online tributes. Flowers should be delivered to the Green Township Fire and EMS station. Memorial contributions can be made to the Green Township Professional Firefighters Charitable Foundation at 3207 Citation Lane, North Bend, Ohio.
