Firefighters extricate man pinned in vehicle after crash occurs in Riverside

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man had to be extricated out of a vehicle Saturday morning after a crash occurred on Riverside Drive.
District one Fire Chief Gregory E. Martin says when firefighters arrived to the 1800 block of Riverside Drive, they found a 2-door coupe that struck a telephone poll.
Due to the damage, the driver was pinned in the vehicle, but still sitting in the driver’s seat, Chief Martin said.
Chief Martin says once the driver was freed, the driver was stabilized and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
His condition is unknown at this time.
The accident was then turned over to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Anyone with information on the accident should contact police at 513-765-1212.
