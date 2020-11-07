Fountain Square already decked out for the holidays

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 65-foot Norway Spruce, provided by Jim and Charlotte Sherwood of Wadsworth, Ohio, is now set in place at the corner of Vine Street and 5th Street downtown for all to enjoy this holiday season.
The Macy’s Holiday Tree arrived downtown early Saturday morning and it took several hours to set up and the tree was topped off with a five-foot-tall Macy’s red star.
Due to COVID-19, the Macy’s Tree will not be lit at a specific time to discourage large crowds because of the pandemic.
But the pandemic also couldn’t keep certain family traditions away like the UC Health Ice Rink, presented by Fifth Third Bank.
Carl Gandola from Fort Wright brought his daughter and friends downtown to enjoy the rink.
“It’s a beautiful day. These guys come down here every year,” said Gandola.
In addition to ice skating, people can also check out the newest addition to the rink, bumper cars.
“They’re kind of a perfect addition for 2020, it’s a little bit of natural social distancing, you see them they’ve got these big Intertubes around them,” said Emily Stowe of 3CDC.
For many, heading downtown is a yearly tradition, but FOX19 talked with excited kids that told us this was their first time on the ice, “This is the first time you’ve all been ice skating isn’t it? Yes! And I went all the way across twice!”
Also, different this year instead of Downtown Dazzle, beginning November 28th, there will be a light show on the ice rink that can be seen every hour on the hour.
Emily Stowe also said because of the pandemic, you must register for the day and time you want to enjoy the ice skating rink and bumper cars and time slots are only for one hour.
Stowe said she would love to see people continue their holiday fun, by riding the streetcar to a restaurant or store nearby.
“There’s so much holiday shopping to be done down here it will be really important for people to spend their dollars locally with all the businesses that have been hurting so we’re hoping that people can incorporate that into their tradition of visiting the rink,” said Stowe.
