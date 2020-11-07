CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An impromptu celebration for Biden held in Washington Park Saturday afternoon following the presidential election announcement.
The event began at 4 p.m. and is expected to last until 6 p.m., according to the event Facebook page.
“Come join fellow progressive folks in the area to celebrate this historic win!” reads the events description.
Attendees were asked to wear masks, practice social distancing, and “be ready to celebrate.”
According to the Facebook page, people will speak at the park’s gazebo.
The event is hosted by Faith Gingrich-Goetz, Brian Garry, United We Stand, and Cincinnati Federation of Teachers.
