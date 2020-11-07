Local, regional politicians respond to Joe Biden’s win

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Local and regional politicians responded Saturday after learning that President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris' win in the presidential election.
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley stated in a tweet " Congratulations President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris!"
“Congratulations, President-Elect Joe Biden. I know you will do as you promised for the whole country,” former Ohio Governor John Kasich said in a tweet.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also took to Twitter:
City Council Member Chris Seelbach released a statement on Twitter saying:
Another City Council Member Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney said “Joe Biden has 284 electoral votes!! He is our next president!”
Senator Sherrod Brown stated:
“President-Elect Joe Biden’s story is one of loss, perseverance, and strength. He is a good and wise man, and his election proves that our country is choosing truth, decency, and unity over lies and division. Our country needs his and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris’s leadership now more than ever. We have work to do to address the challenges facing us: this pandemic, crippling inequality, systemic racism, climate change, and creating an economy that works for everyone. Biden and Harris are ready to restore hope and civility to the White House, come together to keep our democracy strong, and ensure that all work has dignity in this country.”
Council Member Jeff Pastor also took to Twitter:
In a tweet, City Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld said:
“It would have been so easy for Joe Biden to have *not* run; and it would have been so easy for Kamala Harris to say, “Making history sounds hard.” Instead, they both stepped up and stepped into the most consequential election of our lifetime... they ran the race.. and they won.”
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted stated, “I was proud to be a delegate to the Republican National Convention and a Co-Chair for Donald Trump & Mike Pence in Ohio where we delivered a resounding win. It appears Joe Biden will be declared the winner of last week’s election & when election officials declare the final results, we should honor the outcome.”
