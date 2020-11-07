Local, regional politicians respond to Joe Biden’s win

“President-Elect Joe Biden’s story is one of loss, perseverance, and strength. He is a good and wise man, and his election proves that our country is choosing truth, decency, and unity over lies and division. Our country needs his and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris’s leadership now more than ever. We have work to do to address the challenges facing us: this pandemic, crippling inequality, systemic racism, climate change, and creating an economy that works for everyone. Biden and Harris are ready to restore hope and civility to the White House, come together to keep our democracy strong, and ensure that all work has dignity in this country.”