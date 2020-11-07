2 men arrested after leading Sharonville police, OSP on pursuit in stolen tow truck, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Two men were arrested Saturday morning after leading officers and state troopers on a pursuit in a stolen tow truck.
Sharonville police say they located the tow truck around 4 a.m. westbound on Interstate 275 near Winton Road.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle then, but the driver, Bobby Sebastian, 32, of Newport, KY, refused and continued onto Colerain Avenue. Police say he then went northbound to Millville and then onto state Route 129.
Sebastian then got onto southbound Interstate 75, entered into Kentucky, and then crashed at the Fifth Street exit in Covington, police said.
Officers say stop sticks were used on state Route 129 near Cin-Day Road and Interstate 75 at Union Center Boulevard, causing both front tires to go flat.
Sebastian and the passenger, Robert Brown, 33, of Ashland, KY, were taken into the Kenton County jail.
Officers say Sebastian is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, and receiving stolen property.
Sharonville police say that Ohio State Highway Patrol and Springfield Township K-9 assisted.
