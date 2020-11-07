Police investigate Kennedy Heights homicide, Hamilton County sheriff says

KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) -One person has died after an auto accident and a shooting took place in Kennedy Heights Friday, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said.
Sheriff Neil says when officers arrived to the intersection of Montgomery Road near Coleridge, they found Ebony Hedges, 38, the driver, inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators discovered that she initially was parked in the vicinity of the 6800 block of Montgomery Road when a man approached her car and fired several gunshots, Sheriff Neil said.
Sheriff Neil says that she drove away southbound on Montgomery Road, crashing a short time later.
Witnesses say that the man was wearing a grey hoodie. After the shooting occurred, he then fled on foot northbound on Montgomery Road, the sheriff said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
