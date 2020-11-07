Sunny and warm weather continues Sunday

Monday is pleasant before rain arrives Tuesday. Monday will be near record high again. Our forecast is 74 and the record is 76. Ahead of the cold front Tuesday, we may again see another record high. The current record is 74 with a forecast of 73. Showers and a rumble of thunder will be possible Tuesday before we dry out and cool down Veterans Day Wednesday. rainfall totals could be as much as an inch in spots. Highs will return to the 60s for the end of the week.