Celebrations for Joe Biden’s projected win continue into Sunday at Washington Park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Celebrations continue into Sunday at Washington Park following projections that Joe Biden will be the 46th Commander in Chief.
Organizers of the celebration say the goal is to start the process of uniting the community and coming together, one step at a time.
“When we come together and unite everybody’s gonna be better for it," says Billie Mays from United We Stand.
Sunday night at Washington Park was filled with dancing and singing.
“I like that we’re all coming together in unity and we can heal because we have to heal because we’re so divided right now neighbors cant talk to each other," said event organizer Crystal Dandridge.
Those who came out to Washington Park say it’s disheartening how divided our nation has been over the years.
“We definitely see it on social media you know again there’s a lot of hate and divisiveness on social media and it breaks my heart to see because I do believe as a society as a local community we should be better than that,” said Mays.
“We’re sort of segregated that’s gone on for a long time I’m almost 40 so I’d say since I’ve been in the city, schools neighborhoods,” said Dandridge.
Some attendees say they believe Joe Biden will bridge that gap and bring everyone together once again.
“Seeing people come together from all different races all different ethnicities and ages and we saw people moving and grooving and honking their horns and it’s going to help businesses around the area,” said Dandridge
However, others, aren’t so hopeful.
“I feel Biden just ain’t got the heart you know to do what Trump did. And I’m a Trump supporter. I think it’s going to stay the same I don’t think nothings gonna change,” said a Trump supporter known as ‘Blue.'
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.