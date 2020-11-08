Honor Flight Tri-State, City of Florence host in-car veterans parade

FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) -The City of Florence and Honor Flight Tri-State hosted an in-car parade for veterans at the Florence Mall parking lot Sunday.
The non-profit typically flies veterans to Washington D.C. to tour the memorials but wasn’t possible this year due to the pandemic.
“What could we do safely? We thought we’ll do it in a car. We knew some people in Florence and knew this was supposed to be the day of the half marathon that raised over $50,000 for us last year,” Honor Flight Tri-State Executive Director Cheryl Popp said. “The Honor Run, which we’ve been part of for six years...they’ve raised over $250,000 for Honor Flight. So to hold their place this weekend, we said we would do it the weekend before Veterans Day.”
Participants remained in their vehicles as they entered the corner of Mall Road and Mall Circle Road.
“We did not want our veterans to go through a whole year without having anyone notice them or thank them for their service,” officials said in a press release.
Popp says that Florence Mall was extremely generous, and the parade was very safe.
“Everything we do is about the veterans,” Popp said.
