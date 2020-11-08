Honor Flight Tri-State, City of Florence host in-car veterans parade

“What could we do safely? We thought we’ll do it in a car. We knew some people in Florence and knew this was supposed to be the day of the half marathon that raised over $50,000 for us last year,” Honor Flight Tri-State Executive Director Cheryl Popp said. “The Honor Run, which we’ve been part of for six years...they’ve raised over $250,000 for Honor Flight. So to hold their place this weekend, we said we would do it the weekend before Veterans Day.”