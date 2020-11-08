Man dies after shooting in Paddock Hills, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A man died Saturday night after a shooting occurred in Paddock Hills, Cincinnati police said.
Officers say they were dispatched to the 4500 block of Paddock Road just after 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived, they found Roberto Williams Sr., 54, dead at the scene, police said.
Officers are still searching for the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
