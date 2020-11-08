Tri-State sees COVID-19 spike in the last two weeks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In the last two weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Tri-State has exceeded the population of Sharonville.
“We are just seeing an explosion of activity now. Our cases just continue to go higher and higher and so it’s really just time to focus,” said Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman.
The positivity rate in Ohio is also trending upward, it’s now climbed to 8.4%, that’s more than double the 3.9% number Ohioans were testing at one month ago.
Saturday saw Ohio’s highest spike of cases in one day with 5,549 new cases reported in 24 hours, according to the Ohio Health Department.
“As you can see from the numbers we are now at a critical juncture in our fight against the virus, cases are spiking all across the state of Ohio. They are at an all-time high,” said Ohio Gov. DeWine.
However, the governor had some words of encouragement, “the good news is we’re closer to getting a vaccine.”
The country as a whole is seeing a rise of COVID-19 cases, with over 126,000 being reported by Johns Hopkins University Saturday.
Officials in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana continue to push for mask compliance as southwest Ohio counties flirt with a purple designation and several Northern Kentucky counties remain in the red on Governor Andy Beshear’s map.
Thursday, Kentucky’s health department reported the highest number of new cases the state has seen in a single day at 2,318 cases with a 6.5% positivity rate.
“The widespread and community spread is not controlled and it’s going to take a lot more buy-in and action from us,” said Kentucky Gov. Beshear.
Indiana also had the highest ever number of reported cases Saturday, the state’s department of health, reporting 4,687 new cases.
