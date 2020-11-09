Veterans Day freebies, discounts and deals

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s time to honor our military members for Veterans Day on Wednesday, and many restaurants and other businesses are doing their part by offering freebies, discounts and deals.
A military ID or other proof of service is required for most of the promotions.
Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants are treating all U.S. Veterans and active-duty military to a free meal up to $10 all day at participating locations.
This tribute to veterans is available at Frisch’s dine-in, drive-thru and carryout.
“Frisch’s Big Boy is proud to continue its tradition of thanking America’s Veterans and service-members,” said Jason Vaughn, President and CEO of Frisch’s Big Boy. “The men and women of our military and their families make tremendous sacrifices. We are humbled and grateful to show our gratitude for their service.”
McDonald’s locations in Ohio will give either a free breakfast, lunch, or dinner meal to veterans who show a valid ID.
The free breakfast options include an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles, or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit.
Each item comes with a soft drink of any size, tea, or hot coffee, and a hash brown.
Lunch and dinner meals include a double cheeseburger, six-piece Chicken McNuggets, or Filet-O-Fish.
All options will come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee, and an order of small fries.
Each meal will be available at no charge via drive-thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants across Ohio.
Also on Veterans Day, all McDonald’s customers will receive a complimentary American flag sticker decal with each order.
Customers can post an image of the sticker with the hashtag #McDSupportsVeterans to be entered into a contest for a $100 Arch Card gift card and a $1,000 donation to the local veteran organization of their choice.
Here are other freebies, discounts and deals for active and former military members for Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11 unless otherwise noted:
Wendy’s: Free small breakfast combo
Dunkin' Donuts: Free donut at Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary
BIGGBY COFFEE: Free 16, 20, or 24 ounce brewed coffee to active and retired military members including Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, and Reserve Components as well as National Guard.
Gold Star Chili: Free 3-way and drink
Starbucks: A free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee for active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses
Bob Evans: Free select menu items
Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings: Dine-in customers can receive a free one order of boneless wings and a side of fries, participating U.S. locations only
Joella’s Hot Chicken: Free meal consisting of two jumbo tenders, a made-from-scratch southern side, a dippin' sauce and a drink. Veterans and military personnel also will receive 10% off every meal at each location
Golden Corral: A free “thank you meal” promotional card that’s good for one free lunch or dinner buffet and beverage through the end of the month. The promotional card can be used Monday through Thursday after 11 a.m. through May 31, 2021. One promotional card per person.
BIBIBOP Asian: Free bowl of food
BJ’s Restaurant: Complimentary entree up to $14.95, plus a free Dr. Pepper
Applebee’s: Free meal from a limited menu
Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from a select menu
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Cracker Barrel is offering in-store specials to honor military veterans and promotions on not only Veterans Day but throughout the entire month of November to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, veterans can receive a free slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with their meal.
IHOP: Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Monday, Nov. 11 until 7 p.m.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich
Firebirds: Complimentary meals
Frickers: Ten free wings, boneless or traditional
Joe’s Crab Shack: 20% off, valid for parties up to 4
Little Caesars Pizza: Free Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style deep dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mission BBQ: Free sandwich
Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion appetizer and beverage
Quaker Steak & Lube: Free or discounted meals (up to $15) plus a free non-alcoholic beverage at participating locations
Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu
Red Robin: Free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries. To reduce crowds, this offer is available Thursday, Nov. 12 through Monday, Nov. 30.
Texas Roadhouse: Vouchers will be distributed in restaurant parking lots 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a free meal
Yard House: Complimentary appetizer, offer valid dine-in only
Topgolf: Ongoing Heroes Program in which active-duty personnel and veterans receive 10% off Topgolf game play, a 20% discount on select monthly memberships, and a 10% discount on events. Additionally, Topgolf guests can donate $1, $5 or $13 to Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to the families of America’s fallen and disabled service members, when making a reservation during the month of November. Topgolf’s partner, GovX, will be matching guests' donations dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000.
Metro: Free rides to military veterans and active-duty personnel. A military ID, Veterans Affairs ID, or a state-issued driver’s license with veteran designation will need to be shown when boarding the bus.
