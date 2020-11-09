Veterans Day freebies, discounts and deals

Topgolf: Ongoing Heroes Program in which active-duty personnel and veterans receive 10% off Topgolf game play, a 20% discount on select monthly memberships, and a 10% discount on events. Additionally, Topgolf guests can donate $1, $5 or $13 to Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to the families of America’s fallen and disabled service members, when making a reservation during the month of November. Topgolf’s partner, GovX, will be matching guests' donations dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000.