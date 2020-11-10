2020 is a lot like the Fountain Square Christmas tree

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Fountain Square - well, kind of.
If you haven’t seen it yet, the Macy’s Christmas Tree is looking a bit... sad, yet, fitting for 2020.
“2020 has been a rough year for all of us, including our tree. Our team is hard at work making this 65′ Norway Spruce beautiful for the holiday season. Stay tuned for transformation photos as we get her fluffed up and beautified after her long drive into town,” Fountain Square posted on Facebook.
Emily Stowe from 3CDC told FOX19 NOW the tree is “so 2020” but said there is a reason it’s looking a little rugged.
“The tree makes an overnight trip from northern Ohio down to the Square. The tree is tied up from top to bottom for transport, with each branch wrapped up for safety as well as to keep the tree from being damaged. After the tree arrives it’s lifted with a crane and put in place,” she said.
According to Stowe, in a normal year, eight to 10 individuals work on cutting the ropes and letting the branches down. However, this year only two people were available and qualified to work on the tree, making the process take longer than usual.
“The branches will be shifted and moved into place to give us the end look everyone is used to," Stowe said.
Lights will begin to go on the tree Wednesday.
Due to COVID-19, the Macy’s Christmas Tree will not be lit during Light Up the Square this year. The annual event is moving to a televised and online-only experience on Fri., Nov. 27.
Cincy Shirts is having some fun with the poor Christmas tree:
The Christmas tree even has its own Twitter account!
But, with a little bit of tender love and care the tree is getting back on track.
“They were taking pictures of it yesterday and everybody’s like it’s so bare. But it’s coming together, so I’m very happy,” said Jeff Wilson.
And if any gaps remain in the tree, decorations will fill it in.
