CPS will return to remote learning due to rising cases of COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Public School District Board of Education voted Tuesday at a special meeting to shift to fully remote learning for all students.
The shift will take effect Nov. 23, the district said in a statement following the vote.
Remote learning will remain through winter break, with students returning to a blended-learning format Jan. 4, though the district said that return is contingent on improved community health data.
The decision comes as COVID-19 cases are rising in Greater Cincinnati.
In the city of Cincinnati alone, 98 new daily cases of COVID-19 were reported on average over the last two weeks, good for an incidence rate per 100,000 residents of 32.
“Like other essential organizations, the higher level of community spread has a direct impact on staff absenteeism,” the district’s statement said. “Teachers and staff must stay home when sick, when in quarantine as a result of a close contact or as needed to take care of family members.”
Parents and guardians can find more information by visiting the district’s website.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.