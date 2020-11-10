One dead in attempted murder-suicide, Warren County sheriff says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead and another wounded following an attempted murder-suicide in Warren County Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say they were called to the 3400 block of State Route 123 in Washington Township around 8:40 a.m. for a reported shooting.
A news release from the sheriff’s office says deputies located a man in the driveway who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
They also located a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was taken by helicopter to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.
No names will be released until next of kin have been notified.
