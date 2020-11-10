Man struck, killed on I-275 discovered because of ankle monitor

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - On Monday night, a 36-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing I-275 at Hamilton Avenue, according to Colerain police.
Police said the incident happened at 11:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway.
According to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, an employee at the sheriff’s office detected an alarm going off on a man under a court order to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet, which means the battery was going low.
Jones said the employee sent the man a text and said to charge the battery, but the man never responded,
Around 6:30 a.m., the employee started tracking the man’s location and saw he was on the side of the road at I-275 late Monday at last word, according to his tracking device, Jones said.
According to Jones, the employee drove there, thinking the man either threw the monitor out the window of a moving car or his body was there.
Sadly, the employee found the body and called Colerain Township Police Department immediately to notify them.
The man’s name is not being released pending family notification.
“These monitors are some of the best equipment in the business. In this instance, we might not have found this individual’s body for a long time if it wasn’t for this tracking device,” Jones said.
The highway was shut down for several hours while police investigated.
According to Colerain Township police spokesperson Jim Love, officers are still putting the pieces of the investigation together.
Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.