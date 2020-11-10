Relative of 8 victims in Rhoden family slayings files wrongful death lawsuit

Eight members of the Rhoden family were killed in Pike Co. in April 206.
By Andrew Welsh-Huggins | November 10, 2020 at 8:26 PM EST - Updated November 10 at 8:27 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Associated Press) - A man who lost several relatives in a mass killing in southern Ohio more than four years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against suspects.

Tony Rhoden Sr. is the brother of Gary Rhoden and Christopher Rhoden.

Both were killed along with Christopher Rhoden’s three children and his ex-wife and two others in April 2016.

Six members of another family who knew the Rhodens were charged and four are awaiting trial.

Attorneys for Tony Rhoden filed a lawsuit Tuesday in a Pike County court seeking unspecified damages. He says he wants to ensure none of them benefit financially from the crime.

