Relative of 8 victims in Rhoden family slayings files wrongful death lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Associated Press) - A man who lost several relatives in a mass killing in southern Ohio more than four years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against suspects.
Tony Rhoden Sr. is the brother of Gary Rhoden and Christopher Rhoden.
Both were killed along with Christopher Rhoden’s three children and his ex-wife and two others in April 2016.
Six members of another family who knew the Rhodens were charged and four are awaiting trial.
Attorneys for Tony Rhoden filed a lawsuit Tuesday in a Pike County court seeking unspecified damages. He says he wants to ensure none of them benefit financially from the crime.
