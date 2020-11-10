Agreement reached in case against developers of Beverly Hills Supper Club site

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A settlement has been reached in a civil suit against the developers of the Beverly Hills Supper Club site, according to a spokesperson for the developers.
Some 165 people were killed and 200 were injured during an infamous Memorial Day fire at the club in 1977.
The approvals were complicated by complaints concerning how victims of the fire should be remembered, including whether one of two planned memorials should be in the care of an HOA or, alternatively, be open to the public. Respect the Dead, a group of victims' families, argued for the latter.
The memorial at issue would have occupied the site of the former cabaret room, where the loss of life was greatest.
Respect the Dead, together with some survivors and first responders, filed suit in September to stop the development from going forward.
Attorney Steven Megerle, representing the plaintiffs, told FOX19 NOW some who lost family members in the fire believe those members' remains may still be in the area of the cabaret room. The suit asked the court to designate that 2.5-acre portion of the site a burial ground, upon which, according to Kentucky law, no development can occur.
Pat Crowley, a spokesperson for Ashley, announced the settlement Tuesday. His statement reads in part:
"Ashley will perform an additional survey to confirm the location of the former Cabaret Room and will include a deed restriction to restrict construction on the Cabaret Room site.
“Beverly Hills Respect the Dead will have the opportunity to raise funds and construct a memorial fountain at the Cabaret Room site and will be allowed access to this memorial in the future.”
Crowley notes the final settlement agreement must be approved by Southgate City Council and the Campbell County Planning and Zoning Commission.
Ashley will move ahead with a memorial at the bottom of the hill that characterizes the development site. As previously reported, the memorial will include the names of the victims, a list of local first responder units that responded to the fire, a list of the federal and state fire safety regulations implemented afterward and maps of the site in 1977.
