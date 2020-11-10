Suspects caught on cam stealing motorcycle in Hamilton

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton police are searching for two suspects caught on camera stealing a motorcycle.
The theft occurred near the corner of Greenwood Avenue and Heaton Street.
Footage of the theft comes from security cameras on the owner’s apartment building.
It shows a person wearing a hoodie walk up to the building and start scoping out the motorcycle. The cameras catch another person keeping watch in the street.
After a few moments, the person looking at the motorcycle starts rolling it away onto the sidewalk before rolling it onto a flat bed trailer hooked up to an SUV.
The owner says they just bought the motorcycle three months ago and that it was her first bike.
“We finally got it running, ready to go,” she said. “We were about to put tags on it, and then we came out to it stolen.”
The owner says before the theft she had thought her belongings were safe in the neighborhood. Now she’s thinking again.
“It was shocking that they were able to do it so quickly, so quietly,” she said.
The owner is offering a reward to anyone with information that might help them recover the bike — up to $500 depending on the information and the condition of the bike.
If you see the motorcycle around Hamilton or recognize the suspects in the footage, you’re urged to contact the Hamilton Police Department at (513) 868-5811.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.