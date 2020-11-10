Yeti recalls thousands of travel mugs for burn hazard

(Gray News) – If you bought a Yeti mug with a magnetic slider lid recently, you may be due a replacement.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says more than 240,000 of the mugs are being recalled. The company says the number sold was about 15,000.
“We are issuing a voluntary product recall of the Rambler® 20 oz Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid after learning the lid’s MagSlider™ and mug contents can be expelled if the mug is filled with hot liquid, sealed with the lid, and shaken, which poses an injury hazard,” a company spokesperson said.
There have been two reports of the lid “being ejected after being sealed with hot liquid,” according to Yeti. There are no reports of injuries.
The mugs were only available for purchase from Oct. 1 to Oct. 9 on yeti.com or at one of the company’s eight retail locations, a Yeti spokesperson said.
Customers are being asked to immediately stop using the travel mugs and to visit yeti.com for instructions on returning the lid. They can also be taken to a YETI store for a full refund.
Yeti can be reached at 1-833-444-3151 or emailed at productrecall@yeti.com.
